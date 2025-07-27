By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fbr Customs Values On Duplex And Packaging Board Revised

The Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has revised the FBR customs values on duplex and packaging board imports. The changes apply to One Side Coated Duplex Board (Grey Back) and Two Side Coated Packaging Board imported from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Europe, the USA, Canada, and the Middle East.

The department issued Valuation Ruling No. 2014 of 2025 on Saturday. This ruling replaces the earlier Valuation Ruling No. 1800, which was issued on August 12, 2023, under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969.

Importers and industry stakeholders requested the revision. They argued that the older ruling no longer matched current international prices. During a meeting with the Directorate General, they also highlighted the negative impact of anti-dumping duties on market competitiveness.

Participants claimed that local manufacturers could not meet required product quality and standards. They emphasized the urgent need to align customs values with global market trends.

Valuation Process and Methodology

Officials reviewed the concerns and examined documents submitted by importers. They conducted a detailed analysis using 90 days of trade data and international price comparisons.

Customs authorities followed valuation methods listed in Section 25 of the Customs Act. However, they found the transaction value method under Sub-section (1) inapplicable. The data lacked sufficient details for accurate adjustment under Section 25(2).

They then reviewed the identical goods method under Sub-section (5). Although it offered some references, it did not meet the standard due to missing commercial-level evidence.

The department moved to the similar goods method under Section 25(6). After evaluating all available data, officials finalized the customs values on duplex and packaging board using this approach.

The updated values for One Side Coated Duplex Board (Grey and Other than Grey Back) and Two Side Coated Packaging Board will now serve as the minimum customs values for applying duties and taxes, the FBR confirmed.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

