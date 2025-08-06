The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched an aggressive crackdown on Pakistan’s e-commerce sector, introducing sweeping tax compliance requirements for online sellers and courier companies. These measures aim to bring unregistered businesses into the formal economy and ensure transparency in digital transactions.

Mandatory Tax Registration for Online Sellers

Under the new regulations, all online sellers operating in Pakistan are required to register with the FBR. Banks, courier services, and digital marketplaces have been instructed to immediately suspend services to any seller who fails to comply. This move is intended to formalize the booming e-commerce sector and eliminate undocumented businesses.

Couriers and Payment Agents Must Deduct and Report Sales Tax

Courier companies and payment intermediaries are now designated as withholding agents. They are mandated to deduct sales tax on every online order, including cash-on-delivery (COD) transactions. The deducted tax must be submitted to the FBR by the 10th of each month. Additionally, couriers and payment agents must issue tax deduction certificates to sellers, detailing the vendor’s information, goods description, and tax amount deducted.

New Monthly Reporting Obligations

To monitor compliance, the FBR has introduced three new reporting forms:

STR-34: Submitted by online marketplaces, detailing orders and suppliers.

STR-35: A general monthly tax return from all involved parties.

STR-36: Specific to courier services, especially those functioning as marketplaces.

These forms must be filed monthly by the 10th to ensure complete transparency across the e-commerce supply chain.

Legal Framework and Penalties

The enforcement is backed by updated legal provisions under Sections 6A and 153(2A) of the Income Tax Ordinance, and amendments to the Sales Tax Act (STA) 1990 and Sales Tax Rules 2006. Non-compliance will lead to severe penalties, audits, and potential shutdowns. The law explicitly prohibits any marketplace or courier service from collaborating with unregistered sellers.

Tax on Digital Payments and COD Orders

All digital payments made through banks, fintech firms, and payment gateways are now subject to a 1% withholding tax. Additionally, COD orders will incur a 2% tax, deducted by courier companies before disbursing payments to sellers. These measures ensure that every online transaction contributes to Pakistan’s tax revenue.

Phased Taxation and Other Key Amendments

The Finance Act 2025 introduces several significant changes, including:

Gradual imposition of sales tax on industrial units in FATA/PATA, starting at 10% in July 2025 and reaching 18% by July 2029.

Withdrawal of exemptions on imported solar panels, now taxed at a reduced rate of 10% to support local industry.

Streamlined tax exemptions on certain imported drugs for personal use.

Amendments to the Export Facilitation Scheme, including the exclusion of cotton products and replacement of bank guarantees with insurance guarantees.

The FBR’s latest measures represent the most comprehensive effort yet to regulate Pakistan’s digital economy. By enforcing mandatory registration, real-time tax deduction, and stringent reporting requirements, the government aims to ensure that e-commerce businesses contribute fairly to the national tax base. Sellers, couriers, and payment platforms must now adapt to this new compliance-driven landscape or risk facing severe penalties and operational disruptions.