By Tech Desk ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Proposes 5 Digital Services Tax In Fy2025 26 Budget

In a move that surprised many, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suspended the 5% Digital Presence Proceeds Tax on foreign-supplied digital goods and services, effective July 1, 2025.

Through notification S.R.O. 1366(I)/2025, the FBR declared that “digitally ordered goods and services supplied from outside Pakistan” will no longer attract the 5 percent levy imposed under the Digital Presence Proceeds Tax Act, 2025.

Background of the Levy

The tax was introduced in the June federal budget to target foreign e-commerce vendors and tech platforms; specifically, any entity with a “significant digital presence” in Pakistan that lacks a physical office. The policy mirrored similar digital service taxes (DSTs) in Europe, which aim to capture a share of revenue earned from a country’s users by offshore companies.

Under the now-suspended scheme, banks and payment processors would have withheld 5% on cross-border payments, while customs officials were to block the delivery of parcels lacking proof of tax payment.

Key Exemption Details

S.R.O. 1366(I)/2025 explicitly states that, with effect from July 1, 2025, no digitally supplied goods or services imported into Pakistan shall be subject to the Digital Presence Proceeds Tax Act, even if they would otherwise be “chargeable to tax” under its provisions. In practical terms, the exemption covers:

  • Subscriptions to international streaming and gaming platforms
  • Cloud‑computing and software‑as‑a‑service (SaaS) offerings
  • Physical and digital goods ordered through overseas e‑commerce sites

This reversal comes as a relief to small-scale startups and digital entrepreneurs, who had warned that the 5% levy would inflate their operational costs and stifle growth. Consumers had also faced the prospect of steeper prices for everything from online courses to imported electronics.

“Removing this tax keeps Pakistan competitive,” said Mr. Usman, Founder of a Lahore‑based cloud‑services provider. “We need affordable access to global platforms if we’re to scale our businesses and create jobs.”

What’s Next?

With the suspension now active since July 1, foreign-supplied digital services will continue to be tax-free, pending any new legislation. In the months leading up to this change, the FBR had signaled its intention to:

  • Enhance real-time monitoring of cross-border payments
  • Engage with local and international business groups

As Pakistan’s digital economy accelerates, the core challenge for authorities remains: bolstering revenue while preserving affordability and market access.

Tech Desk

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistan Us Push Ahead With Trade Talks Amid Tariff Challenges
Trump Seals Trade Deal with Pakistan, Slaps Heavy Tariffs on India
Pakistan
Pakistan to Launch Remote Sensing Satellite at 6:45 AM from China
Xiaomi Redmi 15 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 15 5G Launch Date Confirmed with Design and Key Specs
Pak Govt
Pak Govt to Digitize Services Under $77M World Bank Project
Pakistan
Pak Govt Approves First-Ever AI Policy to Drive Innovation and Tech Growth
Honor Power
Honor Power 2 May Launch with Massive 10,000mAh Battery
Nadra
How to Apply for Vehicle and Arms Licenses Using NADRA’s Mobile App
Youtube Introduces Ai Driven Age Verification System
YouTube Introduces AI-Driven Age Verification System
Meta To Let Candidates Use Ai During Job Interviews
Meta to Let Candidates Use AI During Job Interviews
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Likely to Miss Out on 65W Fast Charging
Federal Cabinet Set To Approve Pakistans First Ever National Ai Policy
Federal Cabinet Set to Approve Pakistan’s First Ever National AI Policy
Federal Cabinet
Federal Cabinet Approves Landmark Pakistan’s First Green Building Code
Iphone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro Leak Reveals New Multiple Color Variants