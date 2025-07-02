By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 7 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fbr Sales Tax Integration Now Mandatory For Service Providers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that FBR sales tax integration will be mandatory for a wide range of service providers starting July 1, 2025, to ensure real-time reporting of services under the updated Islamabad Capital Territory (Tax on Services) Ordinance, 2001.

According to the newly updated Ordinance via the Finance Act 2025, the FBR has specified that from the effective date, all service providers listed in Table 1 and Table 2 of the Schedule must integrate their businesses with the Board’s computerized system for FBR sales tax integration and real-time reporting.

The law states:

“From such date and in such mode and manner, as may be prescribed through a general order by the Board, any service provider as mentioned in Table 1 and Table 2 of the Schedule shall integrate his businesses with the Board’s computerized system for real-time reporting of provision of services.”

Table-1 of the Schedule covers around 60 different types of services. These include services offered by hotels, motels, guest houses, farmhouses, marriage halls, lawns, clubs, caterers, courier services, cargo services by road through courier companies, construction services, and other services as outlined in the Islamabad Capital Territory (Tax on Services) Ordinance, 2001.

Similarly, Table-2 lists additional categories of service providers who will also be required to comply with this mandatory FBR sales tax integration.

The updated Ordinance also allows the FBR to issue a Negative List through official notification, exempting certain services from this requirement. It states that “the Board may, whenever deemed necessary, subject to such conditions, restrictions and limitations, specify a Negative List of services exempt from tax under this Ordinance in Table-3 to the Schedule.”

This new compliance push is part of the FBR’s broader efforts to digitize tax collection, improve transparency, and curb tax evasion within the service sector across the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Honda Jacks Up Cd70 And Cg125 Prices In Pakistan

Honda Bike Price in Pakistan Sees Shocking Hike – CD 70 & CG125 Latest Rates Revealed

Pakistani Health Care Fraud Us Unveils 650m Medicaid Scam Charges

US DOJ Arrests Pakistani National on $650M Health Care Fraud

Govt Eases Pension Rules For Re Employed Workers

Govt Eases Pension Rules for Re-Employed Workers

Sbp Buys 6 8b To Boost Reserves Repay Debt

SBP Buys $6.8B to Boost Reserves, Repay Debt

Google Doubles Energy Use Pushes For Carbon Free Future

Google Doubles Energy Use, Pushes for Carbon-Free Future

Cloudflare Rolls Out Tools To Help Publishers Manage Website Ai Bots

Cloudflare Rolls Out Tools to Help Publishers Manage Website AI Bots

Amazon Hits 1 Million Robots Launches Deepfleet Ai

Amazon Hits 1 Million Robots, 13 Years After Their Launch

Kia Hikes Car Prices By Up To Rs 7 Lac

Kia Confirms Staggering Price Hikes in Pakistan (All Vehicles)

Pakistan Digital Presence Proceeds Tax Raises Alarms For Foreign Investors

Pakistan Digital Presence Proceeds Tax Raises Alarms for Foreign Investors

Nccia Shuts Down 12 Illegal Call Centres Under Operation Grey

NCCIA Shuts Down 12 Illegal Call Centres Under ‘Operation Grey’

Sami Wahid Appointed As Coca Cola Pakistan Afghanistan General Manager

Sami Wahid Appointed as Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan General Manager

Inflation Adjusted Salary Hike Expected In Budget 2025 26

Pakistan Inflation Rate Drops Sharply in FY2025

Gwadar Port Expansion Plan Eyes New Shipping Lines Ferry Service To Gcc

Gwadar Port Expansion Targets New Shipping Routes and Gulf Ferry Services