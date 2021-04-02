FBR uncovered 147 billion of tax evasion from July to January

On Friday, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced that its Directorate General Intelligence & Investigation-IR uncovered PKR 147 billion of revenue evaded between a period from July to January. The tax authority hailed the achievement as commendable. Further, it revealed that the director-general had sent some 846 investigation reports to the FBR field offices, resulting in uncovering the mass tax evasion.

The directorate general registered 136 complaints against 175 individuals under the Anti-money laundering act 2010, from Oct 2018 to March 2021, which further revealed an evasion of PKR 50 billion. The FBR also announced a historical boost of 54% in the number of tax collections in the current year.