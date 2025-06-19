By AbdulWasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Field Marshall Munir Discuss Crypto Vision In Historic Trump Meeting

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is making the headlines for giving a powerful address highlighting the country’s crypto vision to the Pakistani diaspora in Washington, D.C. He made a compelling pitch for Pakistan’s entry into the crypto mining and AI economy. The announcement represents a strategic fusion of national defense, digital transformation, and economic diplomacy.



Pakistan’s New Defense Narrative

Breaking precedent, Munir officially referenced Operation Bunyan‑um‑Marsoos, a calculated military response to recent cross-border aggression. He emphasized Pakistan’s ethical conduct during the conflict, branding the operation as proportionate and precise. The transparency signals a broader diplomatic strategy: one that ties military might with global engagement.

Pakistan Crypto Mining Vision Tied to $1 Trillion Mineral Reserves

More strikingly, Munir turned to economics, pitching Pakistan’s untapped $1 trillion mineral reserves as the backbone of a digital energy ecosystem. He proposed Pakistan’s broader crypto vision with the use of surplus hydropower and rare earth metals to establish AI data centers. Moreover, the launch government-backed crypto mining operations is also a priority.

“Pakistan is rich in lithium, copper, and rare earth elements—the exact resources needed for powering blockchains and AI,” Munir reportedly told attendees.

By inviting U.S. and global investors to participate, Munir aligned Pakistan’s future with the decentralized tech economy, hinting at ambitions to become a regional crypto-mining powerhouse by 2047.



A US delegation led by Eric Meyer, Senior Bureau Official for South and Central Asian Affairs, also emphasized that, “Critical minerals are the raw materials necessary for our most advanced technologies… President Trump has made it clear that securing diverse and reliable sources of these materials is a strategic priority.”

Tech Meets Geopolitics in Munir’s Message

Alongside military and economic revelations, Munir touched on digital diplomacy. He hinted at a widening gap between U.S. and Indian policy views, particularly regarding cybersecurity, terrorism, and regional influence. His comments come amid mounting trade tensions and tech sector realignments between major powers.

Analysts view the crypto push as more than economic:

“Crypto and AI are new frontiers of national power,” said one Islamabad-based digital economist. “If Pakistan moves early, it can become a leading node in the decentralized global economy.”

Field Marshal Munir’s message in Washington was clear: Pakistan’s future isn’t just about defense, it’s about digital dominance. By tying Operation Bunyan‑um‑Marsoos to crypto mining, AI, and rare earth investment, he’s positioning Pakistan at the intersection of national security and the blockchain-powered economy.

With eyes set on 2047 G10 status, Pakistan may be entering its most ambitious technological era yet.

AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

