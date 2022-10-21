“Find My Doctor”- First Digital Hospital Of Pakistan Inaugurated in Karachi

Find My Doctor has launched Pakistan’s very first Digital Hospital, Find My Doctor is actually a health startup in Pakistan that provides remote health solutions. The Digital Hospital was inaugurated at an event held on Thursday, 20th October at the Marriott Hotel in Karachi. The event was attended by several notable personalities including chief guests Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Shehzad Roy, and Zahra Khan. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Municipal Corporation would provide the facilities in collaboration with the private sector.

Commenting on the launch, Find My Doctor founder and CEO Saad Siddique said, “This is a really exciting and important milestone for us. From our inception, our mission has been to use technology to enhance and improve Pakistan’s healthcare system. The Digital Hospital brings us one step closer to providing easily accessible and affordable, quality healthcare to citizens from all walks of life.”

Find My Doctor is a healthcare startup established in 2016; with technology that is acting as a bridge between PMC-verified doctors, trusted and leading laboratories, and patients. Their basic purpose is to provide better healthcare facilities for your utmost comfort. Healthcare is a very essential sector all over the world, however, it has sadly been neglected in Pakistan over the years.

It is also one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing industries. We are here to make a difference and thrive in beneficial ways which will hopefully serve not only us but all future generations.

Many Pakistani citizens are barred from access to affordable and effective healthcare options due to rising healthcare costs and overloaded hospitals. As such, there has been a growing demand for universal access to high-quality, reasonably-priced healthcare in recent months. This has been further exacerbated by both increased living expenses due to inflation, and the spread of diseases due to the recent devastating floods.

He noted that Sarfraz Rafiqui Shaheed Hospital was being equipped with digital facilities, adding that with such digitalization, the medical facility would become a complete database hospital.

“Round-the-clock online outpatient department (OPD) facility will be available at the hospital, patients can get free medical consultancy at home through online facility.”

Find My Doctor will provide free-of-cost telehealth consultations across Karachi to any and all residents. The teleconsultations will also help the company gather vast amounts of unstructured data, which data can then be utilized by government Institutions to help better plan their healthcare spending, identify disease cluster areas, and develop more robust and efficient healthcare policies. It will also allow the healthcare industry to gauge which disease areas to focus on and help identify underlying healthcare concerns within society.

Find My Doctor is on a journey to use cutting-edge technology to revolutionize Pakistan’s healthcare industry. The healthcare startup seeks to make high-quality medical treatment accessible and affordable through its team of qualified Pakistan Medical Commission-verified specialists.

The app only lists certified doctors approved by Pakistan Medical Association. It details 1,800 doctors with their qualifications, availability timings, fees, etc. The app allows users to save and record 10 years of their medical history in it.

Saad Siddique started the startup because of the death of his mother in 2012 due to a poor healthcare management system. He said that after his mother died he wanted to step up and improve the poor healthcare management system existing in the country.

A few months ago, the startup launched another service named ‘Lab Test at Home’. The service works in such a way that blood is collected from the patient’s home for the lab test. You will receive an SMS and an e-mail within 24-48 hours, which will state that your lab results are available. You then just need to log in to view your Lab report results.

