Fly Jinnah sued Rs.12m for not serving Veg food on flight

LAHORE: A passenger has filed a Fly Jinnah vegetarian food complaint in a consumer court after the airline allegedly refused to accommodate his dietary needs during a flight from Karachi to Lahore.

The plaintiff, Waqas Anjum, took legal action by filing a Rs12 million damages suit against Fly Jinnah, claiming the airline failed to provide vegetarian food despite his doctor’s strict advice to avoid meat.

According to the complaint, Anjum asked for an alternative to the meat-based meal served on board. However, the staff allegedly refused to provide any substitute. “I explained my medical condition and requested non-meat food, but they ignored my request,” Anjum stated.

He further alleged that he was mistreated when he protested against the airline’s behavior. “I was physically assaulted at the airport for raising my voice,” he said, emphasizing that the incident caused him mental and physical distress.

The Fly Jinnah vegetarian food complaint has now reached the consumer court, which has scheduled the hearing for May 27. The case highlights growing concerns among passengers about dietary inclusivity and customer service standards within the airline industry.