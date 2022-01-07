foodpanda and Government of Gilgit Baltistan joins hands for strategic alliance in ecommerce

foodpanda, the leading food delivery platform and e-commerce company in the country, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Gilgit Baltistan to bring forth economic empowerment in the region. A signing ceremony took place at foodpanda headquarters in Karachi whereby Hussain Shah, Minister of Information Technology and Special Assistant to Chief Minister from Government of GB, and Nauman Sikandar, CEO of foodpanda along with other dignitaries were present.

Under the MoU, both parties will be working together to generate economic opportunities for the masses. foodpanda shall accelerate its operations in GB through different verticals such as restaurants, pandamart, shops, etc., and the government of GB will facilitate this expansion by creating a favorable business environment.

While sharing his views, Nauman Sikandar, CEO of foodpanda, said,

“We are accelerating our actions to economically empower people of GB by expanding our services via restaurants, shops, homechefs, pandamart and panda kitchens. This will not only enable people to earn a respectable livelihood but will also create financial and digital inclusion for the people of GB. We will utilise our extensive reach and network to create awareness and highlight this initiative #MYGB to mark our commitment towards this cause.”

Also expressing his views Hussain Shah, Minister of Information Technology and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan said