Foreign Job Market Open Doors For Pakistanis

Islamabad: On Wednesday, Syed Agha Rafiullah, Parliamentary Secretary for Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development, informed the National Assembly that around 829,549 emigrants were registered for foreign employment through the Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE) in 2022. This is the highest amount of registered emigrants in the last five years.

The report shows that in the last year, 2022, many graduates and other Pakistani migrated to other countries for better work opportunities.

While answering the questions asked by the news, Syed Agha Rafiullah said, since 1971, 12.45 million Pakistani workers have been registered with BE&OE for employment.

In addition, he also said that “a declining trend was observed in 2020 and 2021 as only 224,705 and 286,648 emigrants were registered by BE&OE, respectively, due to COVID restrictions.

Moreover, he also said that “BE&OE has taken several measures to explore and tap the international job markets for intending emigrants.”

Rising inflation and high living cost have made things difficult for Pakistanis.

No job opportunities for youngsters and less hope of a business boost leads Pakistanis to make such decisions.

A diversification strategy was adopted to shift the focus to new labor markets.

And the declaration of intent on migration and mobility has already been signed with Greece and the UK and is soon expected to be with Germany.

Syed Agha Rafiullah said 12 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on human resources export with different countries.

Denmark, Germany, Greece, Kuwait, Italy, Iran, and Romania were under bilateral discussion.

According to Rafiullah, the government had appointed 24 community welfare attaches in 16 countries to explore new opportunities for Pakistani labor.

Through this, skilled Pakistanis will be able to utilize their skills better.

On the other hand, approximately 9 million Pakistanis were working in different countries.

They are performing different duties and contributing towards the country’s socio-economic development.

Though, there still needs to be a dedicated mechanism for providing any assistance or solution to protecting their properties.

To address the issue, the Ministry/OPF has decided to pass a bill that will protect overseas Pakistanis regarding their properties.

Whereas all the regular employees of OPF schools and colleges were getting minimum remuneration as prescribed by the government.

On the other hand, employees on the contract were being paid a salary per the terms and conditions of contractual employment rules and policies.

He also said that “the remuneration of some contract employees was still less than the minimum wages declared by the Federal government.

Furthermore, up to a 10% annual increment was also granted to the contractual employees upon renewal of their annual contracts”.

