Twitter Lays Off Around 200 Employees in Latest Cutoffs

Social media platform Twitter has reportedly laid off around 200 employees on Sunday. The 200 fired employees amount to around 10 percent of the total workforce that’s left after the previous layoffs announced by Elon Musk.

The previous and a bigger round of layoffs was carried out right after Twitter CEO Elon Musk took over the company in late 2022. The CEO fired around 3700 employees in the first round of its layoffs and fired more as time went on.

According to sources, the 200 fired employees affected in the latest layoff round included product managers, data scientists and engineers, mostly working on machine learning and site reliability, which is considered an important department for the company.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, just last month tweeted that the company now has only 2,300 active employees. Following this layoff, this number might have gone down to 2,100.

Many claim that these slow layoffs are a cost decreasing tactic that Twitter is using to offset its revenue losses in the last year. CEO Musk, ever since stepping into office has been trying to bring about new changes and features that creates a positive cash flow for the company.

Examples of these new revenue generating tactics include things such as firing employees, putting up blue ticks for sale and even allowing political advertisements.

