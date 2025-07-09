By Manik Aftab ⏐ 53 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Four Firms Shortlisted Under New Pia Privatization Push

In a significant step forward for Pakistan’s economic reform agenda, four firms have been shortlisted under the new PIA privatization push, marking steady progress in the country’s strategic transactions.

The Privatization Commission Board, chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatization Muhammad Ali, approved the pre-qualification of four interested parties for the divestment of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) during its 237th meeting.

This decision follows a thorough review of the Statements of Qualification (SOQs) submitted by five prospective investors, evaluated against the technical, financial, and documentary requirements outlined in the Request for Statement of Qualification (RSOQ).

Under the latest PIA privatization process, the following four parties have been shortlisted:

  • A consortium of Lucky Cement Limited, Hub Power Holdings Limited, Kohat Cement Company Limited, and Metro Ventures (Private) Limited
  • A consortium of Arif Habib Corporation Limited, Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited, City Schools (Private) Limited, and Lake City Holdings (Private) Limited
  • Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited
  • Air Blue (Private) Limited

These firms will now move to the buy-side due diligence phase, which is a critical next step in the transparent and competitive privatization of PIACL. Officials describe this stage as essential to ensuring serious investor engagement and maintaining a level playing field.

Meanwhile, in another major decision to advance its privatization goals, the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP) approved the transaction structure for the Roosevelt Hotel in New York. After reviewing three options—outright sale, long-term lease, and joint venture—the government chose the joint venture model. This structure is intended to maximize long-term returns for Pakistan while offering flexibility, multiple exit opportunities, and reducing future fiscal exposure.

Both developments, particularly the shortlisting of four firms under the new PIA privatization push, reflect the government’s commitment to driving forward a market-led, transparent privatization strategy aimed at attracting investment and bolstering the national economy.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold

Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept Coming Soon

Grok Ai Sparks Horror With Hitler Praise And Antisemitic Remarks

Grok AI Sparks Horror with Hitler Praise and Antisemitic Remarks

Fbr Releases Simplified 25 Page Electronic Tax Return Draft

FBR Releases “Simplified” 25-Page Electronic Tax Return Draft

Pakistan Receives 20 4b In Workers Remittances In First Half Of 2025

Pakistan receives $20.4B in Workers’ Remittances in first half of 2025

Kp Education Budget 2025 26 Sets Aside Rs1 2 Billion For Smart Classrooms

KP Education Budget 2025-26 Sets Aside Rs1.2 Billion for Smart Classrooms

Redmi 15c

Redmi 15C Leak Reveals Full Specs and Official Images

Fake Imtiaz Mart North Face Backpack Scam Reels Pak Netizens

Fake Imtiaz Store North Face Backpack Scam Reels Pak Netizens

Oneplus Pad Lite

OnePlus Pad Lite Launches with Quad Speakers and Massive Battery

Capital Smart Motors Brings Futuristic Jmev Elight To Pakistan

Capital Smart Motors Brings Futuristic JMEV Elight to Pakistan

Are Pakistani Hackers Using Linux Malware To Target India Heres The Breakdown

Are Pakistani Hackers Using Linux Malware To Target India? Here’s the Breakdown

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 Heres What To Expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 — Here’s What to Expect

Pta And Meta Hold Workshop On Counter Terrorism In The Digital Age

PTA and Meta Hold Workshop on ‘Counter Terrorism in the Digital Age’

Money Link Exchange Ceases Operations In Pakistan

Money Link Exchange Ceases Operations in Pakistan