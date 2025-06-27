By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Government Targets 100m From Roosevelt Hotel Sale

The Government of Pakistan is aiming to generate at least $100 million from the sale of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York during the 2025–26 fiscal year, according to recent developments from the Privatization Commission.



The Privatization Commission has finalized the base valuation of the iconic Roosevelt Hotel, with the transaction’s final value hinging on the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP)’s approval of the sale structure.

Depending on the path chosen, the proceeds could vary significantly:

  • A simple sale of the hotel in its current condition is expected to bring in the lowest return.
  • If the government secures regulatory approval for redevelopment, the value could potentially double.
  • A joint venture with a private entity could raise the property’s worth to four or five times the base valuation, but this model would deliver lower upfront proceeds in FY26, with long-term gains realized later.

The Roosevelt Hotel’s sale is a cornerstone of the government’s Rs. 86 billion ($306 million) privatization target for FY2025–26. Other key components of this plan include the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and three electricity distribution companies.



The property’s market assessment and valuation have been conducted by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), a prominent U.S.-based real estate firm. The Privatization Commission now awaits the final green light from the CCoP to move forward.

No Revenue Stream Post-Lease Expiry

The Roosevelt Hotel was once a symbol of Pakistan’s state-owned assets abroad. It has remained closed since 2020 due to heavy losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2023, it was briefly leased to the City of New York to house asylum seekers. This lease brought in over $220 million in projected rental income.

The lease expired in 2024, and the hotel now has no revenue. Additionally, this makes its privatization a pressing priority for the government.

Hotel, PIA Privatization
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Philip Morris Delisting Approved At Rs1300 Per Share

Philip Morris Delisting Approved at Rs1,300 Per Share, PSX Confirms

Mvno Framework Delay Raises Concerns In Telecom Market

MVNO Framework Delay Raises Concerns in Telecom Market

Squid Game Final Season Drops Bombshell Twist Fans Never Saw Coming

Squid Game Season 3 Drops Bombshell Twist Fans Never Saw Coming

Pakistan And World Bank Align On 40 Billion Cpf Strategy

Pakistan and World Bank Align on $40 Billion CPF Strategy

Why Is Meta Putting A Colossal Bet On Artificial Superintelligence

Why Is Meta Putting A Massive Bet on Artificial Superintelligence? (It’s Not What You Think)

Ncert Warns Of Cyber Threats From Email Misconfigurations

NCERT Warns of Cyber Threats from Email Misconfigurations (Do This ASAP)

Vehicle Owners In Sindh Get More Time For Biometric Verification

Vehicle owners in Sindh get more time for Biometric Verification (New Date Confirmed)

Microsoft Officially Retires The Blue Screen Of Death Error

Microsoft Officially Retires the “Blue Screen of Death” Error

Engineers Build Universal Translator For Quantum Computers

Engineers Build Universal ‘Translator’ for Quantum Computers

Threads Adds Custom Hidden Words And Time Limited Filters

Threads Adds Custom Hidden Words and Time-Limited Filters

Pitb Launches Wizkids Summer Camp 2025

PITB Launches WizKids Summer Camp 2025

Punjab Imposes Muharram Drone Ban

Punjab Imposes Muharram Drone Ban

Alibabas Grape Ai Can Detect Cancer In Its Earlier Stages

New Chinese AI Proves It Can Detect Cancer In Its Earlier Stages!