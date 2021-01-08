Get trained now and pay later – Jadu wants to train you to become a Full Stack Developer with zero upfront cost

The average salary of a Full Stack Developer in Pakistan Rs 840,000/ year as per PayScale. This stat alone shows the importance of this field and how lucrative it is. However, it requires immense training and mentorship to become a good full stack developer and even more effort to excel in the field. Jadu is here to help you become a Full Stack Developer with zero upfront cost.

Jadu presents a unique business model of Income Sharing Agreement (ISA) which is based on the premise that you can get training free of cost and after that when you get your first job, you can pay back 2X post-program completion salary over the span of 6 months. For example, if you get a salary of PKR 50K per month, you will have to pay back PKR 100,000 over the span of 6 months.

The Full-Stack Developer Training program brings in skilled mentors including Arsalan Khattak from MLH, Saad Hamid from Google DevRel, Sidra Riaz from Facebook and Aine Fatima from Galactic Fed. The program has been divided into 2 main categories of Technical Skills and Soft Skills to ensure that the program graduate is capable to handling gruelling industry tasks.

Every week, 3 classes of 2 hours will be conducted. 2 classes will be focused on technical skills whereas 1 class will be focused on soft skills development. All students will also interact with mentors in one-on-one sessions and can also ask in the relevant Facebook Group.

The applications for the program are open till January 22, 2021. The only apprehension that I might have would be related to how startup ensures that the contracts are not violated at the end plus the name “Jadu” could be improved to something more relevant to what the startup is about.

What are your thoughts about Jadu Jobs?