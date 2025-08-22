In an effort to make personal transport more accessible, Standard Chartered Bank has launched a financing option for Yamaha motorcycles in Pakistan. The bank’s Aasan Instalment Plan allows credit card holders to purchase any Yamaha bike with 0% mark-up, spreading payments over 12 months. This initiative aims to ease the financial burden on buyers, making Yamaha motorcycles more affordable.

Offer Details:

No interest charges during the 12-month tenure.

Available on all Yamaha bike models.

Flexible payment options with zero processing fee for the 0% markup.

The offer provides a budget-friendly way for individuals to buy a Yamaha motorcycle without the usual financing charges. Standard Chartered credit card holders can apply through the bank’s helpline and enjoy easy monthly payments.

Competition in the Market:

While Yamaha offers this no-interest plan, competitors like Honda and Suzuki are also stepping up with installment-based schemes. However, Yamaha’s 0% mark-up on their plan distinguishes it from others, providing a significant advantage in the budget-conscious market.

How to Apply:

Eligibility: Must be a Standard Chartered credit card holder in good standing.

Customers can reach out to Standard Chartered’s helpline at 021-111-002-002 for more details and to place orders.

This limited-time offer underscores the growing demand for affordable financing options and sets Yamaha ahead in the competitive motorcycle market.