By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Yamaha Unique Hike Motorcycle Prices After Budget 2025 26

In an effort to make personal transport more accessible, Standard Chartered Bank has launched a financing option for Yamaha motorcycles in Pakistan. The bank’s Aasan Instalment Plan allows credit card holders to purchase any Yamaha bike with 0% mark-up, spreading payments over 12 months. This initiative aims to ease the financial burden on buyers, making Yamaha motorcycles more affordable.

Offer Details:

  • No interest charges during the 12-month tenure.
  • Available on all Yamaha bike models.
  • Flexible payment options with zero processing fee for the 0% markup.

The offer provides a budget-friendly way for individuals to buy a Yamaha motorcycle without the usual financing charges. Standard Chartered credit card holders can apply through the bank’s helpline and enjoy easy monthly payments.

Competition in the Market:

While Yamaha offers this no-interest plan, competitors like Honda and Suzuki are also stepping up with installment-based schemes. However, Yamaha’s 0% mark-up on their plan distinguishes it from others, providing a significant advantage in the budget-conscious market.

How to Apply:

Eligibility: Must be a Standard Chartered credit card holder in good standing.

Customers can reach out to Standard Chartered’s helpline at 021-111-002-002 for more details and to place orders.

This limited-time offer underscores the growing demand for affordable financing options and sets Yamaha ahead in the competitive motorcycle market.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

