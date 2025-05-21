Global Chocolate Crisis Looms, But Why Is No One Talking About It?

Reports indicate that the European Union is facing a significant disruption in its food supply, particularly concerning cocoa imports, which has led to a ‘Chocolate Crisis.’







Researchers from the UK revealed that two-thirds of the EU’s major key imports come from countries highly vulnerable to climate change. Along with cocoa, rice, soy, wheat, maize, and coffee are also identified as vulnerable. The global chocolate industry is facing supply threats due to the escalating impacts of global warming. Cocoa, the primary ingredient in chocolate, is highly vulnerable to changes in temperature, rainfall patterns, and extreme weather events. West Africa is the most affected country, which supplies the majority of the world’s cocoa production (around 70%).

Climate change is leading to more frequent and intense droughts and floods in cocoa-growing regions. For example, West Africa has experienced a whiplash of conditions, from unexpectedly heavy rainfall causing black pod disease in Ghana’s dry season in 2023, to severe drought in 2024. These unpredictable patterns devastate harvests, reduce production, and can cause plants to rot.

Cacao trees thrive within a narrow temperature range (ideally below 32°C). Reports indicate that human-caused climate change has added weeks of temperatures above this optimal range in key growing areas. By 2050, some estimates suggest that large portions of current cocoa-producing areas in West Africa could become unsuitable for cultivation.







The ongoing cocoa shortage has led to a meteoric rise in cocoa prices, with some reports indicating a 400% increase in recent years. This has driven up the cost of chocolate globally, leading to higher consumer prices and, in some cases, “shrinkflation” (smaller chocolate bars for the same or higher price).

Experts and organizations are calling for urgent action to tackle these threats. For sustainable cocoa production, investing in climate-resilient farming practices is crucial. Without collective action from governments, the chocolate industry, and consumers, the future of chocolate as a widely accessible treat remains uncertain.