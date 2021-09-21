GM set to restart production of Bolt EV batteries

In recent news, GM has announced that it has outlined a comprehensive plan to ensure that customers can safely and confidently drive, charge and park their electric vehicles. initially, the company was aiming to shut down the EV Bolt production but it seems that the company has changed its decision and is implementing a different strategic route.

The reason behind the initial decision to shut down the production was due to the battery fault which then led to a model-wide recall of the electric vehicles and further caused numerous issues. Moreover, these defects led to both the anodes to tear and cathode-anode separators to fold which would have resulted in the vehicle catching fire.

According to GM in a statement:

“LG has implemented new manufacturing processes and has worked with GM to review and enhance its quality assurance programs to provide confidence in its batteries moving forward. LG will institute these new processes in other facilities that will provide cells to GM in the future.”

Moreover, the company has developed a diagnostic software suite designed to detect abnormalities that might indicate a damaged battery in Bolt EVs and EUVs by monitoring the battery performance. Not only will this enable bolt EV owners to exceed the current 90-percent charge limit but this technology will also ensure further safety for other electric vehicles on the road.