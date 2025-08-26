Google has officially introduced its AI-powered Search Mode in Pakistan, giving local users access to one of the world’s most advanced search experiences. The rollout brings the power of artificial intelligence to everyday browsing, making searches faster, smarter, and more helpful than ever before.

The feature, first launched in the United States earlier this year, is based on Google’s Gemini 2.5 model. It allows users to ask long and detailed questions that previously required multiple searches. Early tests reveal that queries in AI Mode are two to three times longer than traditional searches, making it highly useful for research, trip planning, education, and product comparisons.

Pakistani users can benefit in many ways. A student can ask for free math resources for Grade 9 in Pakistan, while a travellerGoogle AI Search Mode Launched in Pakistan can plan a five-day trip to Hunza with food, sightseeing, and adventure suggestions. Local shopkeepers may even use image search by uploading photos of products or spices to learn their uses in Pakistani cuisine.

Google explains that the technology works by breaking down questions into subtopics and running several searches at once. This “query fan-out” technique ensures users receive comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date answers. Results also combine web content with knowledge graphs, shopping data, and real-time sources.

The new design is multi-modal, meaning users can search not only with text but also with voice and images. Follow-up questions create a smooth, conversational browsing experience, similar to chatting with a digital assistant.

While Google admits that answers may not always be 100% accurate, AI Mode blends traditional search with AI-driven results, showing links for further exploration. The company highlights that its mission remains to help people discover the best web content while expanding opportunities through artificial intelligence.

AI Mode is now available in English for Pakistani users on the Google app (Android and iOS), as well as on mobile and desktop web platforms. Google is expected to roll out Urdu support in the future, aiming to make the experience more inclusive for local audiences.