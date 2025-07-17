After weeks of speculation, Google has officially confirmed the launch date for its Pixel 10 family. The event is set for August 20, ending the uncertainty around the release timeline.

Pixel 10 Launch Date Finally Confirmed

Rumors had previously suggested August 13, but the company remained silent. Now, Google has confirmed the event will happen exactly one week later, matching earlier leaks.

Though it’s unclear if Google initially planned for August 13 and postponed it, the August 20 date was widely expected. Pixel launches tend to leak early, and this year was no exception.

Devices Expected at the Launch Event

Several devices are set to debut during the launch, including

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pixel Watch 4

Possibly, Pixel Buds 2a

New Features in the Pixel 10 Lineup

The new Pixel phones will feature macro capabilities in both telephoto and ultrawide cameras. Google is also introducing Pixel Snap magnetic accessories, though they will work only via compatible cases. Unlike iPhones, the magnets won’t be built into the phones themselves.

Performance Boost with TSMC-Built Chip

The entire Pixel 10 lineup will be powered by the new Tensor G5 chipset, a major shift for Google. This is the company’s first chip produced by TSMC, replacing Samsung as the manufacturing partner. The move is expected to improve performance and efficiency.