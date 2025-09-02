By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 27 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Denies Reports Of Widespread Gmail Security Breach

Google has refuted claims circulating online that suggested Gmail recently suffered a major security breach, calling the reports completely unfounded.

In a statement, the tech giant clarified that no general warning had been issued to all users and stressed that Gmail’s security framework remains robust.

The confusion appears to stem from an earlier incident. In June, Google disclosed a phishing campaign that exploited a Salesforce environment, with affected accounts notified by August 8. However, recent stories have inaccurately linked that episode to a supposed mass breach affecting Gmail’s 2.5 billion users, which is an allegation Google emphatically rejected.

While denying a broad Gmail compromise, Google acknowledged heightened risks of phishing and vishing attempts following the Salesforce case. Attackers reportedly leveraged stolen business contact data to lend credibility to their scams, with some even impersonating Google employees. External reports also hint that integrations such as Drift may have been affected, though Google has not confirmed this.

Despite these threats, the company said Gmail’s security system continues to block over 99.9% of phishing and malware attempts before they reach inboxes. This protection is powered by machine learning, pattern recognition, and constant monitoring of suspicious activity.

Google urged users to adopt stronger login methods such as passkeys, remain vigilant against suspicious emails, and promptly report fraudulent messages. It noted that user awareness is a crucial layer of defense alongside technical safeguards.

