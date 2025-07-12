The Google I/O Extended 2025 event was hosted by GDC Islamabad on 12th July at Pearl Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi. A part of Google’s global initiative to bring the energy and innovation of its annual developer conference to local communities. TechJuice is the digital media partner of the event. Google I/O Extended is a community-led series of tech meetups held worldwide, designed to empower developers with access to the latest in Google’s technologies. 88% of the attendees at the event were youngsters, reflecting strong youth engagement and interest in emerging technologies. These events feature expert-led sessions, hands-on demos, Q&A discussions, and networking opportunities, all aimed at encouraging deeper understanding and practical engagement with Google tools, especially in AI, cloud, and mobile development.

The Islamabad edition was led by Saad Hamid, a regional manager and the driving force behind Google Developer Groups (GDG) Islamabad. As the main speaker, Saad kicked off the event with impactful discussions around the growing accessibility of artificial intelligence.

AI Isn’t New

Saad Hamid emphasized that artificial intelligence is not a new phenomenon. “AI existed 10 years ago,” he said, “but it was limited to specific tools and platforms. The big shift today is its availability.” Now, anyone can build apps, tools, and agents powered by AI. This democratization is enabling massive change, not just in tech companies but across education, finance, and even small businesses.

He introduced emerging Google tools like ADK, A2A, and Agent Garden, calling them “future agents” that will be part of every organization.

Pakistan’s Position in Global Tech

Saad proudly highlighted that Pakistan ranks 4th globally in app and game downloads. He also stated that Pakistan’s freelancing sector is now among the top three worldwide, positioning the country as a strong contributor to the global digital economy.

These rankings show the incredible growth of Pakistan’s developer ecosystem, supported by communities like GDG Islamabad and global platforms such as Google Developers.

Emerging AI Tools in Pakistan

In Pakistan, ChatGPT by OpenAI remains the most widely used AI tool, particularly popular among freelancers, students, and developers for content creation, coding assistance, and research. Visual creators and small business owners increasingly rely on Canva’s AI tools (Magic Write, Text-to-Image), Grammarly, and DeepSeek to produce quality graphics and professional writing efficiently. For video content creation, tools like Pictory, RunwayML, Lumen5, and Synthesia are commonly adopted across Pakistan for making marketing, educational, and social media content.



Latest Google AI Products And Features



Gemini : Versatile multimodal LLM available in Flash, Pro, Nano, and Ultra variants.

Imagen 4 : High-fidelity text-to-image generation with support for multiple aspect ratios.

Veo 3: Advanced text-to-video model that includes synchronized audio generation.

Flow : Creative filmmaking tool powered by Gemini, Imagen, and Veo for cinematic storytelling.

NotebookLM : AI assistant for summarizing and organizing documents, now including audio overviews.

AI Mode in Google Search : Integrated conversational summaries and overviews for detailed queries.

Gemma : Lightweight open-source family of LLMs (e.g., Gemma 3, Gemma 3n) optimized for efficiency and broader access.

Stitch : An AI design tool that generates UI code from natural language and sketches.

Jules: AI coding agent assisting with development tasks and GitHub integration.

The Future of AI in Pakistan

The event wasn’t just about global tools; it was also a reminder of Pakistan’s growing relevance in the AI and developer space. With a large youth population, thriving freelance economy, and a strong presence on global app marketplaces.

“Pakistan has a young Population, with 60% under 30. Fueling a global freelance economy and driving growth in digital industries like Gaming and apps.”

Events like Google I/O Extended 2025 by GDC Islamabad act as powerful enablers, offering exposure to cutting-edge tools and fostering a deeper understanding of emerging technologies.

AI and Cloud: Localizing AI Education

During the event, Saad shared that he discussed national-level AI initiatives like Learn AI and Learn Cloud with Shaza Fatima, a Special Assistant to the Prime Minister. These programs aim to empower Pakistani youth and professionals with in-demand skills to succeed in the new AI-driven landscape.

CDO of EasyPasia Farhan Hassan Thoughts

He explained that Easypaisa utilizes artificial intelligence for credit scoring, real-time risk assessment, and regulatory compliance across all transactions. He added that AI helps the platform analyze customer behavior through an in-house credit risk engine that determines users’ creditworthiness.

Credit scoring and risk assessment

Real-time data regulation and fraud detection

Customer behavior analytics

Performance checks using internal AI-driven tools

Chatbots and AI agents to improve user experience

Farhan emphasized that technology, particularly AI, has leveled the playing field for fintech startups and organizations to compete, innovate, and provide smarter solutions.

Conclusion:

This event was a glimpse into how Pakistan is becoming a vital part of the global AI ecosystem. The discussion on multiple platforms, the event highlighted how Google’s AI tools are shaping the future of work, innovation, and digital transformation. Events like these bridge the gap between global innovation and local talent, empowering developers, startups, and students to build smarter solutions using Google’s AI technologies.