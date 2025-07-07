Google Developer Groups Islamabad is set to host Google I/O Extended 2025, a premier two-day technology event dedicated to innovation, professional learning, and community engagement, scheduled for July 12 and 13, 2025.

This year’s event will spotlight the future of technology, featuring in-depth discussions on AI, Android, Web, and Cloud advancements. Whether you’re a seasoned developer or just starting your tech journey, the sessions are tailored to spark curiosity, build skills, and connect like-minded innovators across Islamabad. Adding to the excitement, the keynote speaker will be “Saad Hamid,” bringing valuable insights and inspiration to the stage. A passionate regional lead for the developer ecosystem at Google. Saad is a graduate of Stanford University Graduate School of Business (Singapore).

As the official digital media partner, TechJuice plays a vital role in amplifying the event’s visibility and overall impact. Ensuring that the experience reaches a wider tech audience. With strong media support and a robust lineup of sessions, the event promises to foster meaningful connections and spark innovation across the developer community.

What Is Google I/O Extended?

Google I/O Extended is your local gateway to the global Google I/O experience. Designed for developers of all levels, this event offers a unique chance to:

Explore the latest announcements and innovations unveiled during Google I/O.

Connect with local tech experts and fellow developers through interactive sessions, technical talks, and hands-on workshops.

Practice your skills with guided code labs, demos, and real-world exercises.

Become part of a thriving developer community and build meaningful connections with like-minded professionals.

Why You Should Join Google I/O Extended 2025 in Islamabad

This two-day event is widely regarded as a key opportunity to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving tech world. To begin with, emerging technologies will be showcased, and valuable insights into future development trends will be shared during various sessions. Moreover, expert-led discussions will be delivered by Google Developer Experts (GDEs) and seasoned tech professionals. In addition, hands-on code labs and live workshops have been carefully designed to ensure that practical skills are strengthened and technical capabilities are enhanced. Furthermore, networking opportunities will be provided, allowing ideas to be exchanged and professional relationships to be cultivated. Ultimately, the event is seen not just as a conference but as a gateway into a forward-thinking tech community. Where innovation is championed and new possibilities are constantly being explored.

Registration Link

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfyfddDR3UYt8oHoG9JMzmAB4-zCQoLvTuJlvkCEJV7b1r8JA/viewform

Event Details:

Day 1: Google I/O Extended Conference

The first day of Google I/O Extended 2025 will take place on Saturday, 12th July 2025, from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM at the Pearl Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi.

Day 2: Google I/O Extended Workshop

The second day will be held on Sunday, 13th July 2025, from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM at Innovista Mall, Main Defense Avenue, Innovista Rawal, Defense Avenue A, Islamabad, 45730.

Audience: Professionals & students aged 18–35

Audience size: 200+