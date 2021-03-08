Google launches $25 million grant program aimed at empowering women and girls

On Internet Women’s Day, Google introduced a new program called the ‘Impact Challenge’ that aims at addressing systemic barriers and inequities faced by women and build financial independence opportunities for these women.

In a nutshell, these women and their organizations will be able to accelerate their impact in the field of entrepreneurship through Google’s support. According to Google:

“The Google.org Impact Challenge for Women and Girls commits $25 million to fund organizations creating pathways to prosperity for women and girls. This is an open call for applications, and selected charitable initiatives will receive up to $2 million, as well as opportunities for mentorship and additional support from Google.”

Jacqueline Fuller, President of Google.org, further added at the Internet Women’s Day that:

“Whatever these teams need, we are going to be alongside them and help carry out their vision.”

This program by Google.org is truly an impactful way to emphasize the need for women’s empowerment in the world as the world further excels in areas of technology and entrepreneurship.

The program will be focusing on organizations that highlight the impact, innovation, feasibility, and scalability. Furthermore, the program will involve a two-stage application process where organizations will submit their proposals for charitable projects creating pathways to prosperity for women and girls. All applications will be accepted till April 9, 2021.

To know more about the Impact Challenge, click here.