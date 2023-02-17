Google Lays Off 453 employees From its Indian Offices

The sacked employees received an email from Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who said that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here”

Google India has reportedly laid off around 453 employees from various departments. All fired employees received an email from Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The CEO in his email said that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here”.

Reports suggest that this email was sent by the Country Head and Vice President of Google India, Sanjay Gupta.

“We’ve already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices” said Google CEO, Pichai in the email.

“The company has undertaken a “rigorous review across product areas and functions” to ensure that people and roles are aligned with the company’s highest priorities. The roles we’re eliminating reflect the outcome of that review. They cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions” he added.

Google, as a part of the recent tech layoffs, announced that it will soon let go of 12,000 employees from both its national and global offices.

It is yet to be confirmed whether these 453 employees fired from the Indian office are a part of Google’s 12,000 layoffs announcement.

Similar news came from Switzerland, where around 250 Google employees were fired from a Google office located in Zurich.

Read more:

Elon Musk Might Become The Richest Person In The World Again