Google Messages Finally Rolls Out Delete For Everyone Feature

Google is finally rolling out one of the most requested features in its messaging app, ‘Delete for Everyone,’ a capability that allows users to erase sent messages from all recipients’ chats in RCS group conversations.







The new feature was first spotted in beta version 20250527_01_RC00, offering Android users a much-needed tool to manage accidental sends and unwanted texts. Much like the recall feature in WhatsApp, this update aligns Google Messages more closely with rival platforms in terms of privacy and control.

Now You Can Unsend Google Messages (At Least in Groups)

Once the feature is live, users can long press a message and choose between two options:

Delete for me

Delete for everyone

Choosing the latter removes the message from all participants’ threads, provided they are using the latest version of Google Messages and have RCS (Rich Communication Services) enabled.







A brief on-screen notification saying “Deleted for everyone” confirms the action, though some users report the message doesn’t always appear.

A Major Step Forward for Android Messaging

Until now, Google Messages lacked a universal recall function, making it fall behind platforms like Signal, Telegram, and iMessage. This rollout corrects that gap and marks a significant step toward making Google’s native app a more competitive player in the messaging space.

The update enables users to:

Correct typos or mistakes

Remove inappropriate or accidental messages

Prevent the spread of misinformation

It also signals Google’s broader push to position Messages as a default communication tool that rivals Apple’s iMessage in features and polish.

Limited Rollout for Now But Wider Release Expected

Currently, the delete feature is only working in larger RCS group chats and not yet supported in one-on-one conversations. However, code findings suggest that broader compatibility is on the roadmap.

The feature relies on Universal Profile 2.7, the latest RCS standard, meaning all recipients must be on compatible versions of the app for the deletion to take effect. Also, users only have a limited window after sending a message to recall it.

Google has not announced an official release date for the stable version, but the feature’s presence in beta builds indicates a public rollout may be imminent.