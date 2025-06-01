Google appears ready to unveil its Pixel 10 series sooner than expected, possibly as early as late June or early July, marking a shift from its traditional October launch window.







Google has extended invitations to its Pixel Superfans club for a limited-access event titled the “Pixel Penthouse”, set to take place in London on June 27. The event promises hands-on time with pre-release Pixel devices, interactive Q&A sessions with Googlers, and exclusive “Pixel-themed goodies”.

However, the event isn’t open to all; only 25 fans will be selected. They’ll need to prove their Pixel loyalty by correctly answering a set of Pixel-themed questions.

A New Launch Strategy

For years, Google trailed behind Apple’s iPhone launches by scheduling Pixel reveals in October. But things began to shift last year when the Pixel 9 launched in August, strategically ahead of Apple’s September iPhone release.







Now, Google seems poised to push the timeline even further, with the Pixel 10 series potentially debuting in late June. This appears to be a calculated effort to pre-empt Apple’s iPhone 17, expected this September.

Pixel 10: What’s in the Pipeline?

Though the Pixel 10 has yet to be officially introduced, a steady stream of leaks and speculation hints at significant upgrades.

The Pixel 10 series is expected to feature the Tensor G5 chip, developed in-house by Google. RAM: The base variant may come with 12GB RAM, while the Pixel 10 Pro could offer up to 16GB RAM.

The base variant may come with 12GB RAM, while the Pixel 10 Pro could offer up to 16GB RAM. Operating System: While early benchmarks (like Geekbench) suggest the devices are being tested with Android 15, they are likely to launch with Android 16, becoming the flagship for Google’s latest OS.

Camera Upgrades on the Horizon

Google may be planning a triple-lens camera system across all Pixel 10 models, not just the Pro line, marking a shift in its hardware approach.

According to leaked concept specs:

Main camera: 64MP

64MP Ultra-wide lens : 64MP

: 64MP Periscope telephoto: 64MP with up to 50x digital zoom

These upgrades suggest Google is leveling the playing field across its Pixel lineup, though the source of the leaks is concept art, not official confirmation.

Design-wise, early images suggest the Pixel 10 will retain the visual identity of the Pixel 9 Pro, including the signature horizontal camera bar. This continuity hints at a “refine rather than redesign” approach, possibly focusing on improvements under the hood.

Google is planning a big move in the flagship phone race. An early launch, a fan-first event, and powerful specs are all part of the strategy. This could challenge the usual iPhone dominance. All eyes are now on June 27.