Google’s Pixel 10 lineup is set to launch soon, and pricing details for the upcoming devices have already surfaced online. The leaks highlight US pricing for the entire Pixel 10 series, including multiple storage variants across different models.

The pricing structure suggests Google’s aim to strengthen its presence in the premium smartphone market. With diverse options, the new lineup is expected to appeal to a wide range of users.

Pixel 10

The 128GB base model will cost $799.

The 256GB version will be priced at $899.

This phone is expected to be the most budget-friendly option in the new series.

Pixel 10 Pro

The 128GB model starts at $999.

The 256GB version will cost $1,099.

The 512GB storage option is set at $1,219.

The top-tier 1TB version comes in at $1,449.

With its premium specs, the Pro targets power users and professionals.

Pixel 10 Pro XL

The 256GB base model will launch at $1,199.

The 512GB version is priced at $1,319.

The 1TB high-end variant will cost $1,549.

This model is positioned as Google’s ultra-premium flagship.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The 256GB foldable will start at $1,799.

The 512GB version is priced at $1,919.

The 1TB option tops the lineup at $2,149.

The foldable is Google’s boldest attempt at competing in the premium foldable segment.