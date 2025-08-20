By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 46 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Pixel 10 Series

Google’s Pixel 10 lineup is set to launch soon, and pricing details for the upcoming devices have already surfaced online. The leaks highlight US pricing for the entire Pixel 10 series, including multiple storage variants across different models.

The pricing structure suggests Google’s aim to strengthen its presence in the premium smartphone market. With diverse options, the new lineup is expected to appeal to a wide range of users.

Pixel 10

  • The 128GB base model will cost $799.
  • The 256GB version will be priced at $899.

This phone is expected to be the most budget-friendly option in the new series.

Pixel 10 Pro

  • The 128GB model starts at $999.
  • The 256GB version will cost $1,099.
  • The 512GB storage option is set at $1,219.
  • The top-tier 1TB version comes in at $1,449.

With its premium specs, the Pro targets power users and professionals.

Pixel 10 Pro XL

  • The 256GB base model will launch at $1,199.
  • The 512GB version is priced at $1,319.
  • The 1TB high-end variant will cost $1,549.

This model is positioned as Google’s ultra-premium flagship.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold
  • The 256GB foldable will start at $1,799.
  • The 512GB version is priced at $1,919.
  • The 1TB option tops the lineup at $2,149.

The foldable is Google’s boldest attempt at competing in the premium foldable segment.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

