By AbdulWasay ⏐ 56 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Pixel 10 To Gain Blazing Fast Ultrasonic Fingerprint Tech

Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 series is expected to debut a faster and more reliable ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, improving on the in-display sensor first introduced with the Pixel 9, according to recent reports



The next-generation biometric reader is designed to unlock devices more quickly and improve performance under challenging conditions, may it be wet or dirty fingers. Despite its speed, Face Unlock will remain an option, certified at Class 3 security level.

Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Benefits

Independent leaks suggest this isn’t just a software tweak. Enhanced hardware likely includes optimized ultrasonic transducers and revised on-screen implementation. Observers note it may offer greater accuracy and responsiveness compared to competing under-display systems, while still contending with challenges like screen protector interference.

Reddit discussions reveal user sentiment is mixed: some say the faster sensors sound promising, while others remain nostalgic for side-mounted scanners due to reliability concerns



Google Pixel: Growing Tech Features

Backing up this improvement, the Pixel 10 series is rumored to debut August, featuring Google’s new Tensor G5 chipset and support for Qi2 wireless charging alongside sleeker telephoto and macro shooting capabilities. The ultrasonic fingerprint update enhances the series’ reputation for functional refinement over radical design changes, continuing Google’s focus on enhancing real-world usability

Pixel 10 & Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor

The refined fingerprint scanner may play a pivotal role in positioning the Pixel 10. In-display biometric technology could give Google a compelling edge over competitors like Samsung and OnePlus. Not to mention the suite of improved AI features powered by Tensor G5. If Google plans to remove any sensor inconsistencies and gimmicks, and maintains performance across accessory use, they will greatly increase the new Pixel adoption rate among an already Apple-dominated public opinion.

Pixel 10 is expected to launch in mid-August at Google’s “Made by Google” event, followed immediately by preorders.

