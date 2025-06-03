Google has settled a shareholder lawsuit, agreeing to invest $500 million over the next decade to enhance its compliance framework. This settlement addresses allegations of antitrust legal action through “prolonged and ongoing monopolistic and anticompetitive business practices.”







Google’s parent company, Alphabet, will dedicate a minimum of $500 million over 10 years to bolster its global compliance operations. The consolidated derivative litigation began in 2021, spearheaded by two Michigan pension funds and other plaintiffs. The lawsuit specifically targeted Google’s operations in search, ad technology, Android, and app distribution, all of which have been subjects of regulatory antitrust scrutiny. The preliminary settlement includes Google co-founders it’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and CEO Sundar Pichai, among others.

Furthermore, a dedicated board committee will be established to oversee regulatory compliance and antitrust risks, reporting directly to the CEO. Another senior vice-president-level committee will be created to handle legal matters, also reporting to the CEO. Furthermore, reforms will be implemented to empower employees to identify potential legal risks before they impact the company.

The company will be required to preserve internal communications, addressing past criticisms from judges regarding the use of self-deleting chats in antitrust cases. While Google denied any wrongdoing, it stated its willingness to make these commitments to avoid prolonged litigation. The agreed-upon measures are set to remain in effect for at least four years.







This settlement is viewed as a significant step towards a “comprehensive overhaul of Alphabet’s compliance function,” aiming for a “deeply rooted culture change” within the company. The preliminary settlement still requires approval from U.S. District Judge Rita Lin in San Francisco.

This settlement comes amidst ongoing legal challenges for Google, which include convictions for maintaining an illegal monopoly in general search, and losses in antitrust lawsuits concerning its Android app distribution business. The U.S. Department of Justice has also secured victories against Google regarding its search engine monopoly and digital advertising practices, previously.