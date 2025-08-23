Google has mandated that all apps for Google TV and Android TV platforms must be updated to 64-bit by August 2026. This follows a 2019 directive for mobile apps. The update will enhance performance, speed, and user experience on these platforms.

Why the Change?

Google TV and Android TV devices will soon support 64-bit apps, offering faster launches and better performance compared to 32-bit versions. Developers must provide both 32-bit and 64-bit versions, with apps targeting Android 15 or higher requiring optimization for 16KB memory pages.

While 32-bit apps will remain available on Google Play, this shift ensures compatibility with newer hardware and future-proofs apps. Additionally, Android TV devices will require less RAM, reducing costs but potentially affecting performance.