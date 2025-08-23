By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google TV

Google has mandated that all apps for Google TV and Android TV platforms must be updated to 64-bit by August 2026. This follows a 2019 directive for mobile apps. The update will enhance performance, speed, and user experience on these platforms.

Why the Change?

Google TV and Android TV devices will soon support 64-bit apps, offering faster launches and better performance compared to 32-bit versions. Developers must provide both 32-bit and 64-bit versions, with apps targeting Android 15 or higher requiring optimization for 16KB memory pages.

While 32-bit apps will remain available on Google Play, this shift ensures compatibility with newer hardware and future-proofs apps. Additionally, Android TV devices will require less RAM, reducing costs but potentially affecting performance.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistans Mobile Phone Imports Drop 21 Local Manufacturing Rises
Pakistan’s Imports Rise by $1 Billion in July 2025
Gemini Gets Smarter Schedule Your Ai Like A Personal Assistant
Google Offers Free Veo 3 AI Video Access to Gemini Users This Weekend
Pta Registers 8 Vpn Services 4 Now Operational
PTA Declines VPN Ban, Prioritizes Pakistan’s IT Growth
Apple Considers Google’s Gemini AI for Siri Upgrade
Tecno
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families in Pakistan
Nvidia Spectrum Xgs Ethernet Delivers Predictable Long Distance Ai
NVIDIA Spectrum XGS Ethernet Delivers Predictable Long Distance AI
Microsoft
Microsoft Enhances Windows 11 with Android App Resume Support
Pakistan
Govt Vows to Empower Private Sector to Propel Pakistan’s Blockchain Revolution
Security Cameras
Top Security Cameras of 2025: Smart Picks for Every Home
Apple Empowers It Teams To Manage Chatgpt For Enterprise Access
Apple Empowers IT Teams to Manage ChatGPT for Enterprise Access
Googles Pixel Buds 2a And Watch 4 Get A Smart Upgrades
Google’s Pixel Buds 2a and Watch 4 Get a Smart Upgrades
Nccia Strengthens Coordination With Pta To Curb Illegal Sim Use
NCCIA Strengthens Coordination With PTA To Curb Illegal SIM Use
Pta Mobile Sites Growth Reaches 57800 New Sites Aid 5g Push
PTA Mobile Sites Growth Reaches 57,800 New Sites Aid 5G Push