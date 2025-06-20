By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
Googles Gemini Space May Redefine The Pixel Lock Screen

Google could be working on a major revamp of its At a Glance feature, with a new experience called “Gemini Space” reportedly in development.



If rolled out, this addition could bring real-time updates directly to Pixel users’ lock screens, similar to Samsung’s Now Bar and Now Brief.

Clues about Gemini Space were uncovered in the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1, where developers discovered a new configuration file named “Ambient Data.” This internal file is believed to represent Gemini Space and was located in firmware for both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro, indicating that the feature may not be restricted to future devices like the Pixel 10.

Another element, referred to as “Ambience Hub,” also appeared in the code. While its exact function is unclear, the name hints at a potential interface that could deliver personalized updates through the lock screen or always-on display, continuing Google’s trend of “ambient” features.



What Might Gemini Space Include?

There are indications that Gemini Space will go beyond the current At a Glance functionality. The Android System Intelligence app, which powers At a Glance, now includes references to sports scores and finance recaps. A toggle for finance updates has even been spotted in the At a Glance settings, adding to speculation that a more comprehensive information hub is on the way.

According to the findings, Gemini Space may be a smarter version of At a Glance. It could be rebranded and more dynamic. The feature might deliver real-time updates like sports scores, weather, and calendar alerts. It may also include financial insights, all without unlocking the phone.

The reported features closely mirror Samsung’s Now Bar, which displays live updates on the lock screen. They also resemble Now Brief, a full-screen view that summarizes key daily information.

Some may say Pixel’s current At a Glance already meets user needs. However, it lacks the depth and interactive lock screen features of Samsung’s tools. With Gemini Space and Ambience Hub, Google may be aiming to change that. Users could soon get a richer stream of daily updates right from their home or lock screen.

This possible shift could also reflect Google’s broader strategy to keep Gemini AI central to the user experience. By evolving At a Glance into Gemini Space, Google might be trying to ensure that AI remains visible and useful, even when the device is idle.

Will It Come to Older Pixel Devices?

Gemini Space was found in the Pixel 8 Pro firmware. This suggests it may support older models. However, it’s unclear if it will work on all Pixel devices or just newer ones.

One thing is certain: if launched, Gemini Space and Ambience Hub could be a big upgrade. They may make the Pixel lock screen more functional and personalized.

Gemini, Google Android 16, Google Pixel 10
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

