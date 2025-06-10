By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Government Allocates A Huge Sum For Debt Servicing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to allocate a significant portion of its budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 towards debt servicing. Out of a total budget outlay of Rs 17.573 trillion, approximately Rs 8.206 trillion, or 46.7 percent, will be dedicated to covering interest payments and principal repayments on its debts.



This allocation for debt servicing in 2025-26 represents a decrease compared to the current fiscal year (2024-25), where the initial earmark was Rs 9.775 trillion, later revised to Rs 8.945 trillion.

A breakdown of the debt servicing shows that foreign debt servicing for 2025-26 is projected to be Rs 1.009 trillion. This is a slight reduction from the Rs 1.038 trillion allocated and subsequently revised for the current fiscal year.

The larger portion of debt servicing will go towards domestic debt, with an estimated Rs 7.197 trillion earmarked for 2025-26. This is less than the Rs 8.736 trillion initially allocated for 2024-25, which was later revised to Rs 7.906 trillion.



The country’s total public debt stood at Rs 76,007 billion at the end of March 2025. This indicates an increase of Rs 4,761 billion (6.7 percent) since June 30, 2024, when the total public debt was Rs 71,246 billion.

Budget 25/26, Debt Servicing, IMF program
Sufyan Sohail

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Tax Reduction Concept Isolated On White Background. 3d Render
Tax Reduction Concept isolated on white background. 3D render

Government Proposes Income Tax Relief for Salaried Class

10 Salary Hike For Government Employees In Fy25 26 Budget

10% Salary Hike for Government Employees in FY25- 26 Budget

Experts Cautions Government Not To Impose More Tax On Freelancers

Experts Cautions Government Not To Impose More Tax On Freelancers

Apple Adds Tabs And 3d Effects In Photos App Redesign

Apple Adds Tabs and 3D Effects in Photos App Redesign

Pakistans Climate Startup Fund Faces Setback After Sarmayacar Exit

Pakistan’s Climate Startup Fund Faces Setback After Sarmayacar Exit

Strict Penalties Proposed For Ntn And Cnic Misuse In Budget

Strict Penalties Proposed for NTN and CNIC Misuse in Budget

Toyota Airport Motors Launches 0% Interest Fortuner GRS Deal

Toyota Prius 2025 Set to Launch in Pakistan with Up to 40 km/L Fuel Efficiency

Inflation Adjusted Salary Hike Expected In Budget 2025 26

10% Salary Increase for Govt Employees Unlikely in Budget ( Now Approved)

Budget May Increase Taxes On Food Books And Daily Essentials

Warning!! Budget May Increase Taxes on Food, Books, and Daily Essentials

Pakistan Ranks 6th Globally For Cheapest Mobile Data

Pakistan Ranks 6th Globally for Cheapest Mobile Data

Google Patches Critical Flaw That Exposed Private Phone Numbers

Google Patches Critical Flaw That Exposed Private Phone Numbers

Fertilisers And Pesticides To Remain Tax Free In Budget 2025 26

Fertilisers and Pesticides to Remain Tax-Free in Budget 2025-26