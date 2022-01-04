Government launches ‘Naya Pakistan Health Card’ mobile application

In recent news, the Punjab government has officially launched the ‘Naya Pakistan Health Card Mobile Application’ in order to provide proper information that would be relayed to the ‘Sehat Sahulat Program’. The application was launched on Sunday in Lahore at an event which was attended by the Health Minister of Punjab, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, along with other senior officials of the provincial health department.

According to Dr. Yasmin, the application has been linked with NADRA as citizens’ record is mandatory in order to avail healthcare facilities at all empaneled hospitals in the province. As a result of this application, the people in Punjab will receive free treatment worth up to Rs. 1 million at over 133 primary, secondary, and tertiary public hospitals and 101 private hospitals. This includes a health card that would be issued to every family under the Sehat Sahulat Program. Through this card, the head of the family would register through the application.

In addition, users of the application can also contact the helpline at 0800-09009 to seek necessary information about the free treatment under the program.