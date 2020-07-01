Government of Pakistan rolled out a travelling instruction app for all the overseas passengers

The government of Pakistan has rolled out an app for the passengers who are traveling to Pakistan from overseas. The app focuses on the guidelines and Standard Operating procedures regarding COVID 19 designed especially for the travelers coming to Pakistan from abroad.

The app will allow the foreign nationals and native citizens to observe any health protocol put in action by the respective authorities due to COVID-19 including observation of the quarantine procedure.

Via this app, the passengers would be able to provide their contact information along with their identity in advance to the relative authorities. This is going to help in avoiding COVID-19 related registration upon arrival at the selected airport in Pakistan. Update on the quarantine status can be easily delivered via the app.

Constant internet connectivity and access to location services of the passenger would be obligated by the Civil Aviation Authority during the quarantine period. The passengers will also be advised to keep the notification options turned on by the app.

The PakPass app is going to gather information regarding home isolation and corona testing services. Civil Aviation Authority has advised the Airline Management that while booking the tickets, passengers should be notified to download the app via email. And at check-in, the authorities should ensure the app presence in the mobile of the passengers.

The link of the app must be printed on the boarding pass of the passenger. According to CAA, strict action would be taken against the passengers who would not follow the guidelines by the Aviation Authority of Pakistan. If a family is flying to Pakistan then only one of the members will handle the SOPs on the mobile app. People who don’t have smartphones will be subjected to strict procedures at the Airport

