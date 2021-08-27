Government set to regulate social media applications to prevent harassment issues

Based on the recent tragic events especially the Minar-e-Pakistan incident, the federal cabinet has decided to form a committee that will ensure strict regulations on social media platforms in order to reduce and further eliminate future incidents.

In regards to these regulations, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, mentioned that the cabinet has agreed to initiate a constructive debate on such incidents which includes people coming from different schools of thought.

This committee will consist of religious scholars, intellectuals, and representatives from civil society. Moreover, this will include a discussion on different aspects of social media and what respective actions are to be taken.

As of now, these regulations are currently in progress and there is still no word as to what these regulations would have an impact on the social media ecosystem in Pakistan.