News, Social Media

Government set to regulate social media applications to prevent harassment issues

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 29 sec read>

Based on the recent tragic events especially the Minar-e-Pakistan incident, the federal cabinet has decided to form a committee that will ensure strict regulations on social media platforms in order to reduce and further eliminate future incidents.

In regards to these regulations, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, mentioned that the cabinet has agreed to initiate a constructive debate on such incidents which includes people coming from different schools of thought.

This committee will consist of religious scholars, intellectuals, and representatives from civil society. Moreover, this will include a discussion on different aspects of social media and what respective actions are to be taken.

As of now, these regulations are currently in progress and there is still no word as to what these regulations would have an impact on the social media ecosystem in Pakistan.

Social Media
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Government set to acquire 0.4 million Electronic Voting Machines for 2023

in News, Technology
Aug 27, 2021  ·  

Chinese technology set to boost rice production in Pakistan

in News, Technology
Aug 27, 2021  ·  

Careem Co-Founder Mudassir Sheikha conferred Special Honouree in Foreign Minister’s Honours List 2021

in News
Aug 27, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Careem Co-Founder Mudassir Sheikha conferred Special Honouree in Foreign Minister’s Honours List 2021