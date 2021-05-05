Government Will Be Implementing Modern Technology To End Rigging Allegations, Says Ch. Fawad Hussain

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ch. Fawad Hussain stated that the government will be implementing the latest technology in order to eradicate the controversy of rigging occurring around the electoral process.

According to the Minister, free and transparent elections require proper electronic voting machines. Moreover, in order to further emphasize the concept of transparency, the Minister recalled the day when current Prime Minister Imran Khan in his cricketing days pleaded to introduce neutral empires in the cricket matches and how by coupling this plead with the latest technologies brought about the eradication of biasedness in the sport.

The Minister mentioned that the government wants to introduce the same fairness in the electoral process through Electronic Voting Machines. This is mostly due to the fact that nearly 3 years ago PML-N claimed that RTS failed and it included nonsubmission of Form 45 in the committee which later on led to 25 petitions regarding rigging filed in Punjab. Moreover, PML-N had once even accused PPP of rigging in the Karachi bye-elections.

Moreover, the Minister claimed that PML-N came to power only through their conspiracies, and in order to ensure a bright future for the country and its people, biasedness and wrongful methods in the electoral system must be eliminated.