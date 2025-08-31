By Manik Aftab ⏐ 10 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Adb Flags Pakistan Pension Scheme As Major Threat To Public Finances

The government has announced an EOBI pension increase that will benefit around 500,000 pensioners, with enhanced pensions and arrears scheduled to be disbursed on September 1, 2025.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, confirmed that the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) will disburse nearly Rs10 billion under the monthly payroll to implement the increase.

The federal cabinet has approved a rise in the minimum EOBI pension from Rs10,000 to Rs11,500 per month, along with a 15 percent hike in formula-based pensions. Effective from January 1, 2025, this adjustment means that long-serving pensioners could now receive over Rs30,000 per month.

In addition, the minister revealed that the government is working to expand EOBI coverage. A cabinet committee has been formed to propose the inclusion of informal, domestic, and agricultural sector workers within the pensionary framework.

He reaffirmed that social protection for the working class remains a top priority. The EOBI pension increase reflects the government’s commitment to Article 38(c) of the Constitution, which emphasizes citizens’ right to social security.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Punjab University Fee Hike Hits Up To 59 For Several Programs
Punjab University Declares ‘Zero Week’ as Floods Disrupt Routine
Pta Announces Free Calls For Flood Hit Areas As Networks Recover
PTA Flood Relief Measures Announced for Punjab Residents
President Approves Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025
President Approves Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 2025
Kia Sportage L Hev Booking In Pakistan Temporarily Suspended Heres Why
Kia Sportage 2025 Available From Rs. 106,860 Monthly
Yamaha Unique Hike Motorcycle Prices After Budget 2025 26
One-Day Motorcycle License Service Extended in Punjab
Psca Installs Panic Buttons In Womens Colleges For Student Safety
KP Launches Pink Button for Women’s Safety in Peshawar
Whatsapp Russia Ban Intensifies As Moscow Restricts Calls
WhatsApp Launches AI Writing Help for Smarter Messaging
Bise Kohat
Punjab University Postpones LLB Exams Amid Floods
Govt Delays New Grading System For Ssc Hsc Exams To 2026
Punjab to Hold Board Exams for Grades 5 and 6
School Timing Changes In Lahore For Psl And Summer Heat
Punjab Issues School Holiday Update Amid Flood Threat
banks
Pakistani Banks Post Record Rs326bn Profit in H1 2025
Huawei Tops Global Smartwatch Market in Q2 2025
Pia Shifts Sialkot Flights To Lahore As Floodwater Threatens Airport
PIA Shifts Sialkot Flights to Lahore as Floodwater Threatens Airport