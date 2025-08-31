The government has announced an EOBI pension increase that will benefit around 500,000 pensioners, with enhanced pensions and arrears scheduled to be disbursed on September 1, 2025.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, confirmed that the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) will disburse nearly Rs10 billion under the monthly payroll to implement the increase.

The federal cabinet has approved a rise in the minimum EOBI pension from Rs10,000 to Rs11,500 per month, along with a 15 percent hike in formula-based pensions. Effective from January 1, 2025, this adjustment means that long-serving pensioners could now receive over Rs30,000 per month.

In addition, the minister revealed that the government is working to expand EOBI coverage. A cabinet committee has been formed to propose the inclusion of informal, domestic, and agricultural sector workers within the pensionary framework.

He reaffirmed that social protection for the working class remains a top priority. The EOBI pension increase reflects the government’s commitment to Article 38(c) of the Constitution, which emphasizes citizens’ right to social security.