By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Govt Delays New Grading System For Ssc Hsc Exams To 2026

The new grading system for Matriculation (SSC) and Intermediate (HSC) exams in Pakistan has officially been postponed, with implementation now scheduled for the Annual Examinations 2026 instead of 2025.

A recent notification has confirmed that the much-anticipated new grading system for Matric and Intermediate exams will not be applied to the Annual Examinations 2025. Instead, the policy will come into force starting from 2026, giving educational boards and institutions additional time to prepare.

Earlier, the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) had announced the shift to a modern grading system, followed by the Sindh government issuing a formal notification on October 15, 2024, which outlined the same changes for the 2025 session. However, a new directive from the Sindh Universities and Boards Department, referencing both the October 2024 and June 18, 2025 instructions, has officially moved the launch to Annual Exams 2026.

Detailed Grading Scale for Matric and Intermediate Exams

Under this updated grading scheme for Matric and Intermediate exams, students will be evaluated on a detailed scale ranging from A++ (Exceptional) for scores between 95% and 100% with a GPA of 5.0, down to E (Below Average) for marks between 40% and 49%. Those scoring below 40% will receive an “Unsatisfactory” remark rather than a traditional fail status.

The system also introduces grade points (GP) starting from ninth and eleventh grades, which will later transition to full Grade Point Averages (GPA). This change aims to align Pakistan’s educational assessments with international standards and move beyond simple pass or fail results, offering a more performance-focused evaluation.

The government’s decision to defer the new grading system for Matric and Intermediate exams ensures a smoother transition for schools, students, and examination boards, while also providing ample time to adapt to the new global-style assessment framework.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

