By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Govt Launches Digital Loans For Farmers In Pakistan

The federal government has unveiled a major agricultural reform by launching digital loans for farmers in Pakistan, offering unsecured loans of up to Rs1 million to smallholder farmers.



Announced by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in the National Assembly during the budget speech, the scheme is designed to provide financial support for essential inputs such as seeds, fertilisers, and diesel.

The digital loans for farmers in Pakistan form part of a flagship agri-initiative aimed at improving productivity, ensuring food security, and enabling small-scale farmers to adopt modern farming practices. The loans will be disbursed digitally, promoting transparency and financial inclusion in rural areas.

Aurangzeb also revealed plans for introducing an Electronic Warehouse Receipt System to enable farmers to store their grain securely and sell it at optimal market conditions. This move is expected to reduce post-harvest losses and protect farmers from exploitative middlemen.



The minister stated that empowering small farmers is essential for driving inclusive growth and rural development.

“Our goal is to provide farmers with financial independence and the tools they need to enhance productivity,” he said.

This initiative complements other key social and economic reforms, including increased support for women through inclusive finance programmes and the historic rise in BISP funding.

By offering digital loans for farmers in Pakistan, the government aims to modernize the agriculture sector while ensuring easier access to capital for those who need it most. More details on eligibility and disbursement channels will be announced by the Ministry of National Food Security in the coming weeks.

digital loans for farmers, Federal government, smart agriculture
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

