Govt launches Ehsaas Digital Program to facilitate women, avoid payment fraud

The government has launched Ehsaas Digital Program to facilitate women beneficiaries and avoid fraudulent activities in disbursement of payment.

According to a recent tweet by the Information Ministry, this development was briefed by Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar to Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his visit to an Ehsaas payment site in Islamabad today.

The SAPM said this initiative will save women from visiting banks to get their amounts. She said digital vaults have been provided from where beneficiaries can receive their payments as well as keep their cash save in these digital accounts. She said a grievance system has been integrated with the banks to promptly address any complaint. She said a next to kin system has also been evolved in case of principle beneficiary’s death.

Dr Sania Nishtar said she personally participates in Radio Pakistan’s Raabta Programme to create awareness among masses and listen to their issues and promptly address them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the occasion, interacted with the Ehsaas beneficiaries.

Dr. Sania Nishtar is a leader in global health and sustainable development. Since 2018, she has been spearheading the transformative Ehsaas Poverty Alleviation program, which has improved the livelihoods of millions of Pakistanis. She was recently included in the prestigious BBC list of the 100 most inspiring and influential women worldwide in 2020.

