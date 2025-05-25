Govt Plans Low-Cost Power Package for Crypto Miners & Farmers

The Power Division has proposed a new initiative, dubbed the “Surplus Power Package.” It is designed to offer low-cost electricity to key sectors, including agriculture, greenfield industries, crypto mining, and AI-powered data centers.







The plan was formally shared in written form with the Senate Standing Committee on Power during a meeting held on May 23, 2025, chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz. However, an in-depth discussion was postponed due to the absence of Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari and senior representatives from PPMC and CPPA-G, who were engaged in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the Power Division, the package is being developed with a “subsidy-neutral” approach. It proposes offering an incentivized electricity tariff in the range of 8 to 9 cents per unit for additional power usage by selected consumer categories.

The plan will span three years. It offers low power rates to new industries like crypto mining and AI data centers. These benefits depend on meeting the terms and conditions still being discussed.







The Surplus Power Package shows the government’s aim to match power supply with demand. It also seeks to cut idle electricity costs and boost innovation-led sectors. If done right, the plan could attract more tech investments to Pakistan. It would also help rural areas by offering cheaper electricity to farmers.

More details are expected once the pending discussions with stakeholders and international partners conclude.