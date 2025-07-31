In its latest fortnightly review of petroleum prices, the Government of Pakistan has announced a substantial decrease in fuel prices from August 01, 2025.

According to the notification issued by the Finance Division late on Thursday night, the price of petrol has been decreased by 7.54 per liter to Rs. 264.61, while high-speed diesel has been jacked up by Rs. 1.48 per liter to Rs. 285.83 per liter.

This marks the first fuel price adjustment for the month of August. Earlier on July 16, petrol was hiked by Rs 5.36 per litre and diesel by Rs 11.37 under the same fortnightly mechanism.

In previous revisions, the government’s decision followed recommendations from the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), which bases its fortnightly proposals on international oil price movements, exchange-rate fluctuations, and applicable taxes and levies.

Analysts note that global crude prices have risen sharply in the previous month amid renewed tensions in the Middle East and supply concerns, forcing OGRA to factor in heavier import costs and “climate support” surcharges.

Consumers and transport operators have been under pressure for the last month. Inter-city bus and wagon services have announced fare hikes of up to Rs 100 per passenger to offset soaring diesel costs.

The Finance Division has stated that these revised rates will remain in force until the next review on August 16, 2025.

New Petrol Prices in Pakistan