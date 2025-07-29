Punjab Govt Offers Rs1 Lac Reward For Converting Petrol Bikes Into Evs

In a move to curb environmental pollution, the Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday unveiled that motorcyclists who are willing to convert their petrol bikes into electric vehicles would be awarded a cash incentive of Rs. 100,000 ( 1 Lac) under the Punjab government’s Green Credit Program.

Green Credit Program

The Green Credit Program enables citizens to receive monetary incentives in the form of green credits for activities related to the mitigation of carbon emissions.

Besides converting petrol bikes into electric bikes, citizens can also earn credits by planting trees and using LED lights to create a healthier and fresher living environment for the residents of Lahore.

How to Register

For the tree plantation campaign and other activities, citizens can register and apply through the official website of the Green Credit Program, where they can involve themselves as well as their children, not only to have a clean living space but also to earn cash reward prizes.

Additionally, Lahore residents can avail free saplings at their doorstep by calling 1399.

Senior Minister Aurangzeb stated that the provincial government led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is encouraging tree plantation under the “Plant for Pakistan” programme to enhance the green cover of Punjab.

Moreover, she explained that 300,000 trees would be planted along the Ring Road, whereas every tree will be monitored with Australian technology, ensuring that each tree is mapped.

She further added that encroached forest land has been retrieved, and a fire control force based on technology will be launched, under the supervision of the Bank of Punjab.

Air Quality and Smog Control Measures

The minister stressed that the government prioritizes improving the air quality of Lahore. She informed that seven air quality monitors have already been installed under the Punjab Air Quality System, and smog control is the core agenda of the government.

Aurangzeb encouraged people to join in the greening process, saying: ”All Lahoris must plant more trees. The more we plant, the healthier our air quality index will be.