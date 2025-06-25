By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 51 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Govt Revises Eligibility Criteria For Buying Cars And Property

In a move to regulate the used vehicle market, the federal government has decided not to reverse existing taxes on car imports and will introduce strict registration and certification procedures. The updated used car import policy in Pakistan was shared during a high-level meeting chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, with members of the Car Dealers and Importers Association in Islamabad.



According to an official statement, the session addressed crucial areas, including the upcoming Auto Policy 2026, customs duties, and challenges in vehicle imports and exports. The SAPM emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration is committed to fostering a competitive and liberalised vehicle import regime.

While discussing long-term goals, Haroon Akhtar Khan highlighted Pakistan’s strategic pivot toward sustainable transportation. He stressed that the country is gradually phasing out petrol vehicles in favor of cleaner alternatives. Under the recently unveiled National Electric Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025-2030, the government targets converting 2.2 million vehicles to electric by 2030.

“The promotion of EVs is a vital step in tackling smog and enhancing public health,” said Khan. “The shift aligns with environmental goals and economic affordability for the people of Pakistan.”

The Car Dealers and Importers Association assured the SAPM that they will submit comprehensive proposals to support the policy-making process. In response, Khan affirmed that all recommendations will be reviewed carefully, and full cooperation will be extended to the stakeholders.



Commercial Vehicle Imports Also Under Review

Separately, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, held discussions with the Patron-in-Chief and Chairman of the All-Pakistan Car Dealers and Importers Association (APCDIA) to boost collaboration between the public and private sectors.

The APCDIA welcomed the government’s intention to allow commercial vehicle imports through changes in the Import Policy Order. However, they stressed that effective consultations would lead to a more comprehensive and workable used car import policy in Pakistan.

Afzal Khan acknowledged their role in the policy landscape and invited the association to submit actionable proposals for consideration in the revised Import Policy Order, expected post-September.

The government’s latest efforts underscore its dual focus: tightening quality control in used car imports and accelerating the transition toward environmentally friendly mobility solutions.

Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

