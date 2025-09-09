By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Govt To Phase Out Manual Electricity Meter Readers

In a major step toward modernizing Pakistan’s power sector, the federal government has announced the replacement of conventional three-phase electricity meters with advanced AMI smart meters across the country. The initiative aims to curb power theft, improve billing accuracy, and reduce overbilling complaints that have long burdened consumers.

According to the Ministry of Power Division, the project will be rolled out in phases, beginning with the replacement of 350,000 meters under an initial business plan. The government has set December 2026 as the deadline for the nationwide completion of smart meter installation.

Phase Target Deadline
Initial Rollout 350,000 meters (LESCO) Ongoing
Nationwide Switch All three-phase meters Dec 2026

A formal directive has already been issued to all distribution companies, including Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), which will handle the installation of 350,000 meters in the first stage. Officials noted that while the transition will cost LESCO billions of rupees, the benefits of smart meters, including real-time monitoring, accurate billing, and reduced theft, will outweigh the expenses in the long run.

Energy experts believe this project could reshape Pakistan’s power sector by promoting transparency and accountability. However, questions remain over whether distribution companies will be able to meet the ambitious deadline without financial strain.

