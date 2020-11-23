HEC announces new scholarships for Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD Degrees in Hungary

The Higher Education Commission has announced that applications for the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program are now open. The Stipendium Hungaricum is a scholarship program which grants Pakistani and Azad Jammu and Kashmir nationals the opportunity to pursue Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD degrees from universities in Hungary.

For Bachelor's, Master's and PhD Studies

THE STIPENDIUM HUNGARICUM SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMME For details, please visit https://t.co/Sir9IcHifR Last date for online applications: January 15, 2021 pic.twitter.com/KkqpX4d98T — HEC Pakistan (@hecpkofficial) November 22, 2020

The Stipendium Hungaricum is the most prestigious higher education program being offered by the Hungarian government and includes 29 Hungarian higher education institutions where participants can enroll. Overall, the program incorporates almost 70 countries on 5 continents and as of right now, more than 9,000 international students are studying in Hungary as part of the program.

According to the program’s website, “The scholarship aims to support the internationalization of the Hungarian higher education and its constant development, to strengthen the international relations of the academic and research community, and to promote the good reputation and competitiveness of the Hungarian higher education throughout the world.”

“The program managed by HEC Pakistan in collaboration with the Tempus Public Foundation, Hungary marks an era of new partnerships,” read a statement from the HEC.

The deadline for applications is January 15, 2021. The HEC is encouraging students who fulfill the eligibility criteria to apply for the program, however they advise that applicants only select the specific degree programs defined by the HEC. For more information on the program, you can visit https://stipendiumhungaricum.hu/ . To check out a list of host institutions, head to http://studyinhungary.hu/study-in-hungary/menu/universities.html .

