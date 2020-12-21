Here is everything you need to know about DFSK Glory 580 Pro

The only intelligent seven seater SUV, DFSK Glory 580 Pro has finally launched with a promise to take lead in the automobile market of Pakistan. The digital launch ceremony has been conducted on 20th of December with an aim to introduce customers to something exquisite that is going to bring everyone closed for a fantastic ride ever. Glory 580 Pro is equipped with a lavish interior while it is something perfect to give you an unparalleled driving experience.

The sporty and trendy Glory 580 Pro reveals the features that are out beyond imagination of someone who loves luxurious SUV cars. Glory 580 Pro offers a comfortable and flexible seating arrangement for 7 passengers which creates a wide and multifunctional space. The design of this lavish car is all about accommodating a large family or a group of friends to cherish the best of the leisure time together with a fun tour. Now you can adjust everyone in your crossover SUV for family gatherings and weddings without any trouble.

Moreover, Glory 580 Pro is turning your imagination into reality with its I-Talk intelligent voice command feature as this car is a good listener for the rider and follows every command as per the direction. Other significant features of Glory 580 Pro include infinite starlight front grill, full led headlight with day time running lamp, led fog lamps, auto retractable led side mirrors, panoramic roof, keyless entry, electric power seats, and wide space trunk. Furthermore, the availability of GPS, 9″ floating HD touch screen, alarm system, audio steering switch, and 360° camera view makes it an outclass version that is exclusively equipped with latest technology.

The company has taken into consideration those customers who love to have a crossover SUV car while preferring it above every other car as it is sure shot going to give a tough competition to other similar cars already available in the market. Glory 580 Pro is going to make the different in the automobile market of Pakistan with its advance and intelligent features with superior control for an easier, safe, and more comfortable drive.

Muhammad Adeel Usman, the MD of Regal Automobiles expressed while taking pride in introducing this lavishly designed only seven seater intelligent SUV that, “DFSK Glory 580 Pro is such a promising spacious car that is definitely going to win the hearts. This car has been designed by the experts is a way that is going to take lead in the automobile market of Pakistan. We are expecting a fantastic outcome and we can assure that purchase of this car would never be turning into a regret.”

Daraz has also moved a step forward while taking interest in Glory 580 Pro by partnering with prince DFSK. Faisal Malik, the Director Commercial for Daraz states that, “Our partnership with Prince DFSK signals Daraz commitment to deliver the best shopping experience to the customers, by providing convenient access to Prince DFSK complete range on darazMall.”

He further added, “In the past year we have sold 500+ Prince DFSK Cars from the diversified range of vehicles (Pearl hatchback, K01 & K07 commercial trucks, GLORY 580 SUVs), and we are excited to launch Pakistan’s most intelligent SUV Glory 580 Pro on 20th Dec’2020. Further we have some exciting projects in the pipeline for 2021.”

The Glory 580 Pro is much cheaper than its competitive cars and it is going to be priced at Rs. 4,549,000 that makes it the most affordable compact crossover seven seater SUV. With the premium features, one can expect to have an entirely new experience while driving Glory 580 Pro. It’s time to gear up for something that is going to make your dream come true of having a perfect crossover SUV car in Pakistan.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk