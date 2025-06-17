By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan China Sign 5 Year Tech Transfer Agreement

A historic five-year agreement on technology transfer has been signed between two key organizations of Pakistan and China.



The Pakistan Industrial Sewing Machines Importers and Dealers Association (PISMIDA) and the Guangdong Shoe Making Machinery Association of China have signed the agreement.

The goal of the agreement is to introduce advanced machinery in the footwear, leather, and garments sectors.

PISMIDA Vice Chairman Muhammad Yaseen also represented Pakistan at the international exhibition “JISMA” held in China.



“This agreement marks a historic milestone and will bring immense benefits to multiple industries in Pakistan,” said Vice Chairman Muhammad Yaseen.

High-level meetings also discussed Pak-China cooperation and strategic development opportunities.

With the support of SIFC (Special Investment Facilitation Council), there are signs of improvement in Pakistan’s labor market through training aligned with modern technology.

CPEC, Pak-China, Technology
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Trump Enters Telecom War With 47 Patriot Phone Plan

U.S. President Enters Telecom War with Trump Phone, $47 Patriot Plan

Bitcoin At Risk Quantum Computers Can Break It Experts Warn

Bitcoin At Risk: Quantum Attacks Can Break It All, Experts Warn

Like Reddit Meta Trials Spoiler Hiding Feature On Threads

Like Reddit, Meta Trials Spoiler Hiding Feature on Threads

Transformers Invade Pubg Mobile In Epic Crossover For 3 9 Update

Transformers Invade PUBG Mobile in Epic Crossover for 3.9 Update

Higher Tax On Cash On Delivery Cod In Budget Fy26

Steep Higher Tax on Cash on Delivery (COD) confirmed in Budget FY26

Apple Quietly Releases Ios 26 Beta 2 0 With Smart Storage

Apple Quietly Releases iOS 26 Beta 2.0 With Smart Storage

Openai Now Lets Whatsapp Users Generate Images Within App

OpenAI Now Lets WhatsApp Users Generate Images Within App

Whatsapp Unveils First Major Ad Features

WhatsApp Unveils first major Ad Features

Anubis Ransomware Now Wipes Data After Encryption Experts Warn

Anubis Ransomware Now Wipes Data After Encryption, Experts Warn

Fortnite Blitz Royale Arrives Fast Paced Mobile Rogue Like Game

Fortnite ‘Blitz Royale’ Arrives: Fast-Paced Mobile Rogue-Like Game

Pakistan To Launch Rs50000 E Bike Subsidy Under New Ev Policy

Pakistan to launch Rs50,000 E-Bike subsidy under New EV Policy

The Worlds First 2d Computer Is Here And It Is Made Of Atoms

The World’s First 2D Computer Is Here, And It Is Made Of Atoms!

Sindh Launches Overhaul Of Teachers Transfers And Appointments

Sindh Launches Overhaul of Teachers’ Transfers and Appointments