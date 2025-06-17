Pakistan China Sign 5 Year Tech Transfer Agreement

A historic five-year agreement on technology transfer has been signed between two key organizations of Pakistan and China.







The Pakistan Industrial Sewing Machines Importers and Dealers Association (PISMIDA) and the Guangdong Shoe Making Machinery Association of China have signed the agreement.

The goal of the agreement is to introduce advanced machinery in the footwear, leather, and garments sectors.

PISMIDA Vice Chairman Muhammad Yaseen also represented Pakistan at the international exhibition “JISMA” held in China.







“This agreement marks a historic milestone and will bring immense benefits to multiple industries in Pakistan,” said Vice Chairman Muhammad Yaseen.

High-level meetings also discussed Pak-China cooperation and strategic development opportunities.

With the support of SIFC (Special Investment Facilitation Council), there are signs of improvement in Pakistan’s labor market through training aligned with modern technology.