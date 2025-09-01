Good news for motorcycle enthusiasts in Pakistan! Atlas Honda, in collaboration with Bank Alfalah, has introduced an attractive installment plan for the popular Honda CG150. Customers can now own this motorcycle with 0% interest on 3- and 6-month plans, making it more affordable and accessible for bike lovers.

The offer is part of Bank Alfalah’s Step-by-Step (SBS) program and is exclusively available to its credit card holders. Customers can choose from a range of flexible tenures extending up to 36 months.

Honda CG150 Installment Breakdown

Model Price (PKR) 3 Months (0%) 6 Months (0%) 9 Months (2.5%) 12 Months (2.5%) 18 Months (2.5%) 24 Months (2.5%) 36 Months (2.5%) CG150 / Red 449,900 149,967 74,983 58,763 46,270 33,797 27,567 21,370 CG150 / Green, Black & White 459,900 153,300 76,650 60,069 47,299 34,544 28,180 21,845

Note: EMI amounts may vary depending on KIBOR changes

Why This Offer Matters

The Honda CG150 is among Pakistan’s most reliable and durable motorcycles, often chosen for both daily commuting and long-distance rides. With rising fuel and vehicle prices, this installment plan is expected to ease financial pressure for buyers who want quality motorcycles without paying the full price upfront.

Moreover, with 0% markup for short-term installments, customers save significantly compared to conventional financing options where interest rates are much higher.

How to Apply

Eligible customers can apply through multiple channels:

Official Website

Phone Support: 021-111-225-111

WhatsApp & QR Code via official platforms Important: This scheme is valid for a limited time and only for Bank Alfalah credit card holders. Stock availability and delivery may vary by region.