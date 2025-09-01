By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Honda City Facelift To Debut In Pakistan Next Week After 4 Years

Honda will unveil the facelifted 6th generation City sedan in Pakistan in the first week of September 2025. The updated City will refresh styling and cabin features while keeping the same engine options.
The exterior receives revised front and rear bumpers. The grille design and headlight cluster will be updated. Alloy wheel patterns will change and side mirror designs will be refreshed. These exterior updates will give the City a modern and cleaner look on the road.

Inside the cabin Honda will improve the dashboard layout and materials. The infotainment system will be upgraded with better connectivity and faster response. Convenience features will be expanded to meet the expectations of urban buyers. Overall cabin comfort will be enhanced for driver and passengers.
The facelift will retain the current platform and powertrains. Honda will continue to offer proven petrol engines that deliver fuel efficient daily driving. The model will focus on reliability and low running cost for Pakistani buyers.

Honda will position the refreshed City against rival models in the segment. The updated design and cabin upgrades will target buyers who seek a practical sedan with modern features. Dealers across major cities will receive the first shipments shortly after the launch.

Pricing and exact specifications will be announced by the local distributor at the launch event. Test drives and showroom displays will follow the official reveal.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistans Loan App Boom Financial Lifeline Or Digital Debt Trap
Pakistan’s Loan App Boom: Financial Lifeline or Digital Debt Trap?
New Asia Launches 4 Ramza Models From Rs155000 In Pakistan
New Asia Launches 4 Ramza Models from Rs155,000 in Pakistan
Pta License Suspension Hits Another Data Provider
Fiber Link Loses License as PTA Acts on Consumer Grievances
Punjab Green Sticker Crackdown Begins As Deadline Ends
Punjab Green Sticker Crackdown Begins as Deadline Ends
Oppo A6 Max
Oppo A6 Max Launched with a Massive 7,000mAh Battery
Pakistan Post Mail Suspension Hits Us Bound Deliveries After New Taxes
Pakistan Post Mail Suspension Hits US-Bound Deliveries After New Taxes
New Whatsapp Malware Lets Hackers Spy On Ios And Android Users
New WhatsApp Malware Lets Hackers Spy on iOS and Android Users
Mega Bitcoin Whale Shifts Billions To Ethereum Marking Strategic Market Shift
Mega Bitcoin Whale Shifts Billions to Ethereum, Marking Strategic Market Shift
Ldi Operators Seek Parliamentary Help In Rs78 Billion Pta Dispute
Senate Panel to Review Jazz Audit Report, Spectrum Issues
Tiktok Instagram Revamp Engagement Settings To Broadcast Content Better
TikTok, Instagram Revamp Engagement Settings to Broadcast Content Better
Has Sadapay Introduced Ads On Transaction Screens Lets Break It Down
Has Sadapay Introduced Ads On Transaction Screens? Let’s Break it Down
Punjab Online Textbooks Now Free For All Students
Punjab Online Textbooks Now Downloadable for Free
Atlas Honda Rolls Out Three Cg125 2026 Models In Pakistan
Atlas Honda Rolls Out Three CG125 2026 Models in Pakistan