Honda City Facelift To Debut In Pakistan Next Week After 4 Years

Honda will unveil the facelifted 6th generation City sedan in Pakistan in the first week of September 2025. The updated City will refresh styling and cabin features while keeping the same engine options.

The exterior receives revised front and rear bumpers. The grille design and headlight cluster will be updated. Alloy wheel patterns will change and side mirror designs will be refreshed. These exterior updates will give the City a modern and cleaner look on the road.

Inside the cabin Honda will improve the dashboard layout and materials. The infotainment system will be upgraded with better connectivity and faster response. Convenience features will be expanded to meet the expectations of urban buyers. Overall cabin comfort will be enhanced for driver and passengers.

The facelift will retain the current platform and powertrains. Honda will continue to offer proven petrol engines that deliver fuel efficient daily driving. The model will focus on reliability and low running cost for Pakistani buyers.

Honda will position the refreshed City against rival models in the segment. The updated design and cabin upgrades will target buyers who seek a practical sedan with modern features. Dealers across major cities will receive the first shipments shortly after the launch.

Pricing and exact specifications will be announced by the local distributor at the launch event. Test drives and showroom displays will follow the official reveal.